Smart Water Management Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Water Management report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.

The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes.

To get a sample copy of the Global Smart Water Management Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/718

Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Smart Water Management market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Smart Water Management market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario and economic landscape accredited to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected the lives and markets worldwide and has caused disruptions in the business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Smart Water Management market along with impacts on the key segments of the industry. The report also offers an idea of the current scenario along with an impact assessment for the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Smart Water Management Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key market aspects like market size, volume, share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption rate, and other key elements that offer an idea about the prospective expansion of the Smart Water Management industry.

Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

To Get This Report At A Profitable Rate: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/718

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Smart Water Management market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Smart Water Management industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Smart Water Management Market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Water Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Water Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for water arising from global population

4.2.2.2. Ageing water infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Increasing need to operate water infrastructure efficiently

4.2.2.4. Rising need for sustainable management of urban water systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about smart water management systems

4.2.3.3. High capital investment required for infrastructure installation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Water Management Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Service

5.1.1.1. Professional Services

5.1.1.2. Managed Services

5.1.2. Solution

5.1.2.1. Distribution Network Monitoring

5.1.2.2. Meter Data Management

5.1.2.3. Asset Management

5.1.2.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.1.2.5. Analytics

5.1.2.6. Smart Irrigation Management

5.1.2.7. Others

5.1.3. Water Meters

5.1.3.1. AMI Meters

5.1.3.2. AMR Meters

Continue..

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/718

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Similar Reports By Emergen Research:

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

Building Energy Management System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market

Cold Storage Construction Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-storage-construction-market

Seed Processing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seed-processing-market

Siding Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/siding-market

FRP Vessels Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/frp-vessels-market

Industrial Packaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-packaging-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.