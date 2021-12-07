Telepresence Robot Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research . Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario .Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually. Telepresence Robot Market Size – USD 218.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutes.In January 2019, OhmniLabs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth. The latest and updated research report on the Global Telepresence Robot Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Telepresence Robot market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Telepresence Robot market.The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key players in the market include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Education

Homecare

Enterprise

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Telepresence Robot market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Telepresence Robot market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other

key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Telepresence Robot market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Telepresence Robot market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

