Telemedicine Services Market Focuses On Speed And Accuracy Of Diagnosis By Integrating AI

Telemedicine Services Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Telemedicine Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the latest trends in the telemedicine market is the integration and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). The use of artificial intelligence can be used to provide automated interaction with the patient during critical times or when the doctors are not available. AI based healthcare chatbots can be programmed with information related to symptoms, medication, treatment, doctors, and other conditions. These AI chatbots can save patients and doctors a lot of time and effort. Apart from this AI applications can really improve the speed and accuracy of the diagnosis and treatment. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first AI based diagnostic device which was programmed for eye diagnosis by examining and taking pictures of the retina. Once the photos are uploaded, the algorithm checks and verifies the pictures for possible indications of diabetic retinopathy. This system was able to correctly identify the disorder by the software in 87% of the given cases, and it correctly identified individuals without the disease 90% of the time.

The global telemedicine services market size reached a value of nearly $194.05 billion in 2023 at a rate of 40.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for telemedicine services during the pandemic and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $194.05 billion in 2023 to $277.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.7%. The market is expected to grow and reach $459.80 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Government initiatives for the development of telemedicine services drove the market. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of the telemedicine services due to their cost-effective nature and to provide healthcare services to people living in remote locations. For instance, in 2015, the government of India launched a telemedicine initiative called ‘Sehat’ in collaboration with Apollo Hospital under which people in rural areas can consult doctors via video link and also order generic drugs. In November 2019, in the USA, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its decision to increase reimbursement for remote care services, thus supporting the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global telemedicine services industry are Teladoc Health Inc., Doctolib, Doctor on Demand, Amwell (American Well), MDLIVE Inc.

TBRC’s global telemedicine services market report is segmented by technology outlook into store and forward, real time, by application into teleradiology, telepsychiatry, telepathology, teledermatological, telecardiology, by type into web-based, cloud-based, on-premises.

Telemedicine Services Market - By Technology (Real Time, Store And Forward), By Application (Telecardiology, Telepsychiatry, Teledermatological, Teleradiology, Telepathology) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telemedicine services market overview, forecast telemedicine services market size and growth for the whole market, telemedicine services market segments, and geographies, telemedicine services market trends, telemedicine services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

