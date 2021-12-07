Animal Medicine Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Major Players, And Market Segments

Animal Medicine Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Animal Medicine Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal medicine market size is expected to grow from $42.47 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53% to nearly $54.69 billion by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $62.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.48% and to $85.06 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.53%.

Veterinary medicines manufacturers have started increasingly producing combination medicated feed additives to improve efficiencies of the end product. Medicated feed additives in general help maintain animal health and promote growth and feed efficiency. They are usually promoted as an extra nutrient or drug for livestock. Medicated feed additives include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, pharmaceuticals, minerals, growth hormones and fungus.

Companies in the animal medicine industry are increasingly collaborating and partnering with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive animal medicine market, veterinary medicines companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players.

Major players covered in the global animal medicine industry are Zoetis, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Bayer AG.

The animal medicine market consists of sales of veterinary medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture veterinary medicines used to treat animal diseases and/or to improve animals’ performance and health. The animal medicine industry includes establishments that manufacture veterinary pharmaceuticals such as veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, and other veterinary pharmaceuticals, and establishments that manufacture medical feed additives and nutritional feed additives.

The animal medicine market is segmented into veterinary pharmaceuticals, feed additives, antibiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, vitamins, acidifiers, enzymes, others, cattle (dairy and meat purposes), poultry, other farm animals, dogs and cats, other companion animals, branded, generic, OTC, prescription, oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, others, vet services, online, others, highly regulated countries, loosely regulated countries.

Animal Medicine Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides animal medicine market overview, forecast animal medicine market size and growth for the whole market, animal medicine market segments, and geographies, animal medicine market trends, animal medicine market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

