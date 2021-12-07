Adaptive learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research .Increasing adoption of adaptive software in educational institutions and rising demand for learning process customization are key factors driving global adaptive learning market growth. This acquisition will strengthen Wiley’s capabilities in the adaptive learning market and enable offering of its e-Content to a wider range of customers .The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. The latest and updated research report on the Global Adaptive Learning Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Adaptive Learning market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Adaptive Learning market. Adaptive Learning Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.2%, Market Trends Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Key players in the market include Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

