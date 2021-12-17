Team Kleiner Realtors Offers Free Moving Services to Clients
Clients can benefit from the expertise & experience of Kleiner Moving & Storage free of charge, when they buy or sell their house with Team Kleiner Real Estate.
Transitioning to a new home with a growing family can be challenging. We want to be there for you throughout the whole journey - all the way home.”SOUTH CAMBIE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying and selling a home can be a stressful time for many people. Team Kleiner strives to make the transition into a new home worry-free by offering free moving services to their customers. The importance of providing clients with a customized experience with high-quality service, demonstrates their values – delivering true end-to-end care for their clients.
— Mary & Konstantin Kleiner
Team Kleiner strives for excellence with their customer-oriented approach. Whether a client is buying or selling a home, they provide expert guidance for all real estate transactions. Team Kleiner will always offer objective information and opinions, deliver property marketing power, expedite the search of properties and ensure up-to-date experience. The client’s interests are their top priority.
Serving clients everywhere in Vancouver, Team Kleiner has a unique and in-depth knowledge of South Cambie, Riley Park and Kensington-Cedar Cottage areas. These family friendly neighborhoods with amazing homes have safe communities, great schools and many indoor and outdoor activities for kids. With five children, they know the value of building a strong foundation and growing roots in a new home. Mary and Konstantin are the husband and wife team young families can trust to provide a stress-free, family oriented experience.
As Vancouverites, they are familiar with the real estate lifestyle and the endless demands it entails. Team Kleiner understands the many struggles of moving, buying, and selling a home. They want to be there to support and accommodate their clients every step of the way. By offering customers their moving services for free, they provide a quintessential asset of personalized service offered to each individual, family or company.
The Kleiner Services moving process implements the valued importance of moving stress-free. The Vancouver moving company has been delivering smooth moving services for years to thousands of families. Once a house is sold or purchased, Team Kleiner will do the heavy lifting for free. Some of the services offered include:
Moving
Moving can be scary and a heavy task at hand. Our experienced, professional and reliable team of movers will be there to supervise all your moving, delivery and transport needs. The goal is to provide you with a smooth transition to your new location.
Packing & Content Management
A team will come to pack your contents, pad wrap your furniture, and carefully handle your most delicate possessions. Kleiner Services are also content control specialists. All items can be catalogued if required and a file containing the list can be provided at the end of your move.
Storage
Safe and tailored storage solutions can be provided. Whether it be for short or long-term storage, our expert crew is here to help you store your items safe and sound.
Mary and Konstantin Kleiner are the duo behind Team Kleiner and Kleiner Services. Their personal experiences, business education, and entrepreneurial leadership have made them leaders in their community. They are building a real estate agency that represents core values they are proud of, as they did with their strong and growing family moving company – Kleiner Services & Storage. Whether it is their marriage, family, business, or social network, these two can do it all and more!
