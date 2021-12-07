Cloud TV Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience and growing demand for cloud streaming services are some key factors driving Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead. Cloud TV Market Size – USD 2.03 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of 5G technology. In terms of market share, the software as a service (SaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for SaaS-based cloud TV offerings. The North America market is expected to account for largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period. Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario.

The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact.Increasing demand for high user experience for on-demand video content is expected to drive revenue growth of the video-on-demand segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience and growing demand for cloud streaming services are some key factors driving global cloud TV market growth .In terms of revenue share, the entertainment & media segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing demand for video content delivered through the Internet .The latest and updated research report on the Global Cloud TV Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Cloud TV market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. However, dearth of high-speed network infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper global cloud TV market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period .The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. Increasing adoption of public cloud-based TV is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment .The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key players in the market include Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Cloud TV market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Cloud TV market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

