Olympus Health & Performance Offers COVID-19 Testing Services for Holiday Travel

One of Salt Lake City’s leading healthcare companies is offering coronavirus testing.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey (https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/christmas-2021-travel-holidays-survey), more than 122 million people will travel for the upcoming holidays – Christmas and New Year’s. That’s why representatives with Olympus Health & Performance are proud to announce today that it is now offering COVID-19 testing services for holiday travel.

“We’ve tested tens of thousands of people for COVID-19 via antibody tests, which we have offered since April 2020,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance.

Lightfield explained that many types of travel require precautionary coronavirus testing to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Even when it’s not required, testing is still highly recommended for both domestic and international travel,” Lightfield stressed before adding, “You should check with the government authorities on regulations at your destination prior to testing and traveling to ensure we can meet your needs.”

Regarding the specific testing services Olympus Health & Performance is providing, Lightfield revealed the company utilizes Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, which is often the most common requirement for domestic and international travel, where individuals must show negative results within 72 hours of a flight.

PCR tests use a nasal swab to collect a sample for lab analysis. It determines whether an individual has an active coronavirus infection, even if the person is asymptomatic.

“Insurance companies do not reimburse testing for travel, but we offer a discounted self-pay price of $165 for travelers,” Lightfield said.

Olympus Health & Performance’s offering COVID-19 testing services comes on the heels of the new Omicron variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/), at least 15 states have detected the omicron coronavirus variant, and that number is expected to rise.

For information about Olympus Health & Performance, please visit https://utahcoronavirustest.com/about-us/ and https://utahcoronavirustest.com/blog/.

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

