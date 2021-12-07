Carbon Footprint Management Market Study Report Based on Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. This projected marjet revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe .Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework. Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth. North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy carbon footprint management software to adhere to rules and regulations. The latest and updated research report on the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Carbon Footprint Management market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Carbon Footprint Management market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. Carbon Footprint Management Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Stringent government regulations. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market. Rising focus of energy and utility sectors on carbon footprint management is also expected to drive market growth.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

