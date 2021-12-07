Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market. North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM. The latest and updated research report on the Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth .This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth .The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

