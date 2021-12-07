Music Entrepreneur Ventures Announces MECon 4.0 powered by Live Nation

Fourth Annual Music Entrepreneur Conference has gathered another epic lineup of legends, leaders, & innovators in the music business for this year's conference. Building a solid fanbase & sustainable music career or simply getting inspired, having fun, & connecting with entrepreneurs has never been easier.

The fourth year of the groundbreaking Music Entrepreneur Conference Series is upon us and this year’s conference will continue to bring together leading-edge industry leaders from across the music and media industries.

This year’s speakers include industry leaders Brandon Pankey – VP Live Nation Urban, Mike Pell – Microsoft Envisioneer, Jeff Hammer -Northwestern Mutual, Wendy Day -Rap Coalition, Rob Cole Founder of CODA Music, Kwasi Asare Founder of Feedia Agency, Virginie Berger, Founder We Are Music Tech, Joep Vanleijsen, CEO of Roadie.co, and music icons including Jerry Wonda Duplessis, super producer, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has sold over 250M records to date and produced countless superstars, and numerous other music industry leaders.

MECon 2021 will showcase how artists can approach personal development and the science of productivity that can be the catalyst to set and achieve 2022 goals. During the 2-day intensive conference on December 10th and 11th, streaming live from the flagship Microsoft Garage in NYC, the Music Entrepreneur masters will share their success hacks to create a strategic growth plan for 2022 that is accomplishable and data-driven.

Today, we can use data and artificial intelligence to learn faster, collaborate globally, develop and monetize a fanbase more intuitively. You tell us your goals, and we direct you how to get there. Learn about all the brilliant tech tools that help artists strategize, get organized, and develop a sustainable career”, says Jalen James Acosta, Founder-CEO of World Artists United.

Music Entrepreneur is a global music business community and virtual home for music entrepreneurs to learn, grow and succeed. This year, ME is rolling out Riff, a never-before-seen AI-driven, personalized smart coach and business education tech platform. Users will have access to Riff’s proprietary “Super Fan Funnel”, an intuitive business analysis tool that unveils the potential of music fans, identifies personal gaps in marketing and highlights the steps needed to turn fans into paying superfans.

MECon sponsors and partners include World Artists United (WAU), LiveNation Urban, The Microsoft Garage, Coda Music, Tunetrax, Feedia, Bitwage, VPR Radio, Allhiphop.com, The Clarion Group, Rap Plug, Fusicology, and more .

This year ME Ventures is offering MECon to everyone to watch live streaming for FREE on The MECon Youtube Channel.

“The last two years have been tough on all of us, so if we can share some hope, we’ve done our job!” MeCon Cofounder Rachel Karry says.

The ME community expands worldwide, from streaming partners in Africa to music sync partners in Asia and touring partners in Europe and Latin America.

About ME Ventures

MeVentures is a team of music and technology entrepreneurs who believe the business of music should be easier to navigate. We have traveled the world gathering the best and brightest in business and media who want to see independent artists thrive and believe the future of music belongs to everyone!

Website: https://www.worldartistsunited.com/





Name: Rachel Karry Email: Rachel@worldartistsunited.com Organization: MeVentures Address: 99 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, United States