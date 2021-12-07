Rising Demand for Immunochemicals In Healthcare Diagnostics Is Projected to Drive Expansion Over The Assessment Period
North America is a prominent immunochemicals market, led by the US, supported by access to cutting edge health care and life science infrastructure.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunochemical offerings are largely reliant on luminometric, fluoro, and photon-based detection. These products have gained traction as the healthcare sector transitions away from chromatography in clinical diagnostics.
Faster detection of disease-specific antibodies, and diagnostics in terms of pharmaceuticals, hormones, and biomarkers will aid growth in the long term. Also, applications in environment analysis, food safety assessment, and targeted chemical structures are likely to create lucrative opportunities for participants in the industry.
immunochemicals market regional analysis
Key Takeaways from Immunochemicals Market Report
Custom antibodies are estimated to reflect significantly faster growth on the back of demand for personalized medicine and genetic editing applications.
Enzyme linked immuno-absorbent assays (ELISA) test applications will account for notable market share, and fast growth, in terms of accuracy in diagnostics.
Food & agriculture sector end uses are projected to account for substantial sales for improved yield through 2030.
Wide scope of diagnostic applications during the COVID-19 outbreak are projected to create opportunities for players in the immunochemicals market. However, potential restrictions on supply chains for consumables will hold back market growth in the short-term.
Immunochemicals Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the immunochemical market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by form and, end-use, and key region.
Type Catalog AntibodiesCustom Antibodies
Region North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of the World
Research and Collaborations for Product Development to Drive Immunochemicals Market
The immunochemicals market is moderately consolidated with major market share being held by market leaders in terms of both volume and value. Market players are pushing their efforts towards strategic collaboration and research to expand the scope of applications, generating new, sustainable revenue streams.
Leading players in the immunochemicals market includes Trinity Biotech, Advanced Immunochemical Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Biotrend Chemikalien GmbH, Sigma Aldrich Corp, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-LaRoche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories.
GEI has partnered with Delaware Technical Community College and Rockland Immunochemicals to launch CRISPR in a Box, its new offering including gene editing tools, synthetic DNA, CRISPR/Cas complex, target DNA and mammalian cell free extracts.
Wistar Institute has also joined hands with Rockland Immunochemicals with the aim of expanding the company’s biomarker, proteomics, and translational research portfolio in terms of antibody and diagnostic test development.
More Valuable Insights on Immunochemicals Market
In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided a detailed analysis of the immunochemicals market covering data for the historical demand from 2015 to 2019 and data on the forecast for 2020 to 2030. The report discusses insights on the basis of type (catalog antibodies and custom antibodies) across four key regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR’s Immunochemicals Market Report
Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for immunochemicals market players?
Which factors will induce a change in the demand for immunochemicals during the assessment period?
How will changing trends impact the immunochemicals market?
How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the immunochemicals market in developed regions?
Which companies are leading the immunochemicals market?
What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the immunochemicals market to upscale their position in this landscape?
