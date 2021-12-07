New Women’s Parka Jackets Canada – Ladies Long Waterproof Coats With Hood Launch

Canada's top sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak has launched the Capital Parka to add to the sustainable women’s outerwear collection. The range of fishtail parkas, waterproof parkas, and long parkas with hoods are part of the parka coats and jackets for extreme cold weather.

/EIN News/ -- Montréal, Canada , Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Frank And Oak’s latest update, the Capital parka, is a waterproof, technical, seam-sealed parka coat, suitable for cold, wet Canadian weather and temperatures as low as -30ºC.

More details can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The recently updated design of the Capital parka is both sustainable and practical, crafted with a double-layer of recycled polyester and Featherless PrimaloftTM® Silver insulation for style, durability, and comfort inspired by true Canadian lifestyles.

A coat that’s ethical through-and-through, Frank And Oak’s updated cut and inside adjustable waist offers a flattering fit and silhouette in addition to a guilt-free purchase since the coat is made entirely from recycled materials. Seam-sealed for a fully waterproof garment, the coat is made with a breathable double-layer of polyester from discarded plastic and insulated with cruelty-free featherless down to retain natural body heat. As such, wearers can rest assured they’ll remain comfortable and snug even in Canadian winter weather.

With a magnetic front closure that keeps the coat closed, warm, and windproof, and a NATULON® recycled zipper tape, the overall design of the garment offers a fit that suits most shapes and sizes. Furthermore, each sleeve has jersey extensions with thumbholes, so gloves aren’t needed, and an inside neoprene collar to keep out the chill air.

As previously announced, the Capital parka also includes an inner smart pocket under the front placket, ideal for smart device storage. It is available in warm white pepper, rosin, and true black, and comes in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

With Frank And Oak’s latest announcement and updates to their outerwear range, the brand continues to provide sustainable, Canadian lifestyle-inspired clothing that’s durable, practical, and affordable.

“I’m really happy with my purchase,” said one satisfied customer. “The coat is very comfortable and warm—I actually had to unzip it the other day while out for a walk. I can easily wear a bulky sweater under it. I appreciate all the pocket details and the magnetic buttons. I’m really happy with the quality.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting Frank And Oak.

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com





















Name: Anne Gael Plante Email: anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com Organization: Frank And Oak Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada