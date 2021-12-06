Sen. Street Announces More than $11 Million in RACP Community Grants for North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA − December 6, 2021 − Today Senator Sharif Street announced awards of more than $11 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants for North Philadelphia.

“We advocate for these projects because they are the kind of investments in hard and human infrastructure that will sustain our communities now and make them viable for years to come. Grocery stores, upgrades to safety and accessibility, and investments in educational resources and affordable housing enhance the quality of life for working families.”

Grant recipients in the Third Senate District include:

Sharswood Grocery Outlet II (Sharswood 1 LLC) $2,125,000 The project will construct a grocery store and Sharswood Shopping Center, anchored by Grocery Outlet. The full shopping center is a +/- 200,000 SF renovation of currently vacant land that includes 4 buildings. The commercial uses have additional space for a restaurant and other retail uses. The residential aspect of the project houses 98 residential units.

(Zion Baptist Church Annex) – The project will renovate the nearly 27,000 SF of space through structural improvements to bring the building up to code; new mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems and equipment; installation of an elevator; removal of some interior partitions to provide larger-scale workspaces; new thermally efficient windows; new ADA accessible entrance; and exterior restoration and lighting. It will accommodate a health center, a cafe and bookstore, small produce co-op, a STEAM program space, a multi-purpose social venue, workforce training, and a space for youth activities. Police Athletic League of Phila. (Samuel D. Cozen PAL Center & Scattered Sites) $1,000,000 – The project will construct, renovate, and/or improve six PAL locations: 2128 W. Ontario St.: site preparation and construction of a new PAL Center; 851 E. Tioga St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and structural improvements; 5330 Germantown Ave: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and construction of a zero-maintenance athletic field; 2524 E. Clearfield St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and structural improvements; 124 E. Indiana Ave: build-out of a PAL Center within the empty warehouse space; 2601 N. 11th St: HVAC, safety, and efficiency upgrades, and space renovations.

(Logan Point Community Retail) – The project will initiate site work on a 10-acre redevelopment parcel, which will ultimately house a new 120,000 square-foot retail center. Girard College (Girard College Campus) $750,000 – This project includes creating a Science Center at the high school. The Science Center includes renovating the HS, MS and elementary science rooms with new systems, ventilation, chemical storage areas, lighting, teaching walls, casework, chemistry hoods and computer network infrastructure. The Science Center will finally equip Girard students comparably to other independent schools.

(DePaul Campus Expansion) – The project will preserve a former church and renovate it into a preschool facility on one level, and a multi-use assembly/recreation/gym space on the first floor. Improvements include interior ceiling and wall repairs, exterior pointing and masonry repairs, roof repairs, heating and mechanical repairs. AD Fairmount Property Partners (2700 N Broad St. Phila.) – $1000,000 The project will redevelop a nine-story, 600,000 SF building. The first and second floors will be commercial/retail use, anchored by a grocery store. The third, fourth, and fifth floors will contain medical office space. The remaining four floors will be comprised of 120 apartment units. The project will complete the buildout of the first five floors of the building, including HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing, wiring, fire safety requirements, handicap accessibility improvements, tenant buildout costs, structural rehabilitation costs, and ductwork.

(WES Corp.) – The project will acquire and rehabilitate the Windrim Facility to construct administrative support offices and additional parking. The project will yield a state-of-the-art healthcare facility/business service hub and headquarters for WES Corporation. Included in the work: renovate 33,000 SF vacant building to provide corporate, health care & physician offices for expanded behavioral health services, and state licensed outpatient mental health clinics & programs. 3031 N. 21 st St. Senior $2,000,000 – The project will convert a warehouse in the Allegheny West Neighborhood into an age-restricted, senior affordable housing rental community. The structure will include 56 apartments, management office, community space and on-site laundry. The rehab will replace the roof, refurbish the staircase, floor, and ceiling, and install a new façade.

(Tioga District Capital Management Group) The project will include 46,196 SF of pedestrian and streetscape improvements along several stretches of roadway. This will include LED light poles installed with cameras; new sidewalks; accessible curb ramps; granite curb demolition and replacement; pedestrian bulb-outs; new trees; trash receptacles, street furniture, wayfinding signage and public art; green roofs; green, sustainable material and equipment purchase and installation. Esperanza Opportunity Community Land Trust (Nueva Esperanza Inc.) $1,000,000 – This project will build a mixed-use building to include eight to twelve new units of affordable rental housing and an approximately 5,000 SF economic incubator space. The project will provide much needed affordable housing in the Hunting Park neighborhood. The ground

