Irfan Virji Discusses the Benefits of a Vegan Diet
Irfan Virji discussed the benefits of a vegan dietMOMBASA, KENYA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re a vegan for moral, social, political, or health reasons, eating a vegan diet has many health benefits, says Irfan Virji. A true vegan diet means eating a diet that is free of meat and all animal byproducts, such as eggs and milk. It’s not always easy, especially in America, where most of our meals are built around protein instead of using it as a garnish like they do in other countries. But once you go vegan, you'll be surprised by the changes in your body and mind.
Vegan Diets are More Nutrient-Rich Says Irfan Virji
When you give up meat and animal byproducts, you’re cutting out the most common form of protein in the human diet. Meat, eggs, and dairy are all high in nutritious protein, fat, and amino acids. But, with a little effort, switching to a vegan diet doesn’t have to mean deprivation, says Irfan Virji.
In fact, when you decide to go vegan, you often find yourself relying on other foods and trying new sources of the nutrients you need to remain healthy. Quinoa, chickpeas, beans, peas, nuts, and seeds can all provide you with the nutrients and energy you need to live a healthy and satiated life.
Just remember that you can’t live on tofu and bread alone, Irfan Virji says. Eat as many colors, shapes, and textures as possible from the fruit, vegetable, grains, and healthy fats categories of food.
A Vegan Diet Can Help You Lose Weight
Vegans tend to have lower BMIs than non-vegans. This can happen for a number of reasons, but the most common is that people tend to naturally reduce their caloric intake when they eat vegan. Meat and dairy are high in protein and fat, but also incredibly high in calories. The vegetable substitutes--beans, peas, grains, and tofu--are completely plant-based and therefore less calorie-dense.
Being vegan also often means cutting back significantly on processed foods, which lowers your sodium, sugar, and empty carbohydrate intake significantly, says Irfan Virji.
Vegans Have a Lower Risk of Heart Disease
When you think about it closely, this is not a surprising fact, Irfan Virji explains. After all, meat and eggs are high in animal fat and cholesterol, both of which can contribute to heart disease. And since--as we mentioned above--vegan diets help you lose weight, you are also eliminating the comorbidities of heart disease and being overweight. Lower blood pressure, lower LDL cholesterol, and lower blood sugar levels are all benefits of a vegan diet and decrease the risk of heart disease.
