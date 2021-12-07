Peter Navarro’s In Trump Time Podcast Debuts on Apple Podcasts
At this time of great national peril, this podcast's mission is to identify critical news events – some perhaps appearing minor at the time –likely to have the most impact on our great Republic.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Trump economic and trade policy advisor Peter Navarro is debuting his new podcast today on Apple Podcasts. Navarro promises to “slice, dice, and dissect the latest economic and political news” through the lens of Trumpism and Populist Economic Nationalism.
Peter Navarro's In Trump Time Podcast is scheduled to run at least one to two times weekly and is also available on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, PlayerFM, and Listen Notes.
Navarro will draw on his experience both as an economic forecaster prior to joining the White House and as President Trump’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy to identify emerging trends that may affect the lives of working class Americans and those in the MAGA movement.
According to Navarro: “This podcast has an important mission. It is to identify only those critical news events – some of which may appear minor at the time – that are likely to have the most impact on the trajectory of our great Republic; and I come to this mission at a time where America is in great economic, social, cultural, political, financial, and military peril.
Subscription to this podcast is free on Apple Podcasts and other platforms and features minimal commercial interruption.
