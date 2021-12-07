ICYMI: Inslee letter to FEMA requests swift consideration for flood aid

In case you missed it: Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Friday requesting the federal agency's swift action on providing aid to Washington's flood-damaged regions once the state's damage assessment is complete, which is expected soon.

The letter reads, in part:

"Since these severe rainstorms first began on November 12, I have met with flood victims in Whatcom County and have had ongoing conversations with local elected officials, tribal government leaders, emergency response personnel, and community stakeholders from around Northwestern Washington," Inslee wrote. "Through these engagements, one thing I have heard consistently is collective shock in the magnitude of these atmospheric events, causing historic water levels and damage in impacted communities.

"The record-breaking storms have included flooding, landslides, mudslides, and straight-line winds, causing evacuations, displacement, road and highway closures, and significant power outages. These have had a tremendous impact on people, businesses, agriculture, transportation systems, and the economy of Washington."

According to the National Weather Service, Seattle, SeaTac, Bellingham and Quillayute all recorded their wettest meteorological fall season (September 30-November 1) on record this year. Bellingham experienced its wettest November on record, eclipsing its previous record by nearly 3 inches.

Read the full letter here.