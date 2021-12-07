Irfan Virji Discusses the Benefits of Running
Irfan Virji discussed the benefits of runningMOMBASA, KENYA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perhaps the simplest and oldest form of human exercise is running. Soon after we learn to walk as children, we start to run. This instinctual enjoyment we get from running is probably one of the reasons it’s the most popular form of exercise in the United States. And its benefits are not just limited to the physical, says Irfan Virji.
Running Is an Excellent Form of Cardio Says Irfan Virji
Running is the perfect aerobic exercise, says Irfan Virji. It gets the blood pumping, engages the entire cardiovascular system, improves coordination, and stimulates the metabolism. If you are attempting to lose weight, cardio is the best form of exercise to burn calories and fat.
Running also builds lean muscle--especially in your glutes, calves, and quads--says Irfan Virji. And lean muscle burns more fat, even when you’re in a resting state.
And unlike other forms of cardio like rowing and the elliptical, running requires no equipment and is absolutely free!
Running Reduces Your Risk of Heart Disease
Like any other form of cardio, running is good for your heart. In fact, studies show that running for only 5-10 minutes a day at a moderate speed can reduce your risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.
Running engages your cardiovascular system and strengthens it, which means a stronger, healthier heart. Running regularly can also mean lower cholesterol and less plaque buildup in your arteries.
Running Is Good for Your Mental Health
Running is also good for your mental health in many ways, Irfan Virji says. First, the release of endorphins and serotonin from running--commonly referred to as “the runner’s high”--can decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety while improving your overall sense of wellbeing.
If you’re running outside, you’ll experience even more benefits. Being in nature lowers the blood pressure and resting heart rate, both of which decrease stress. Less stress means fewer stress hormones, better sleep, and less anxiety.
And while running is a solitary sport, most runners find that they have a new community. Whether you’re into trail runs, cross country, or marathons, there are people all over the country who meet up to go on adventures and run together. This social bonding is important for your sense of wellbeing and long-term happiness.
Running can also increase your confidence. Using your body feels good. And when you feel good, you tend to project that and look good to others. If you lose weight as you run, you may also get a little boost in self-esteem. But it’s not how you look while you run that matters, Irfan Virji explains. It’s how you feel while you do it.
