BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTORS EXPOSE SHERIFF'S USE OF RACIAL EPITHETS ON EVE OF TRIAL
Sheriff used the "n-word" and “porch monkey” to describe African Americans; Prosecutor seeks order to defendant from calling witnesses that embarrass sheriffSTAUNTON, VA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, December 7, nine separate BLM protestors will stand trial for almost two dozen protest-related arrests. Defendants, members of Black Lives Matter Shenandoah Valley, subpoenaed several witnesses to testify in their trail tomorrow. These witnesses either witnessed the arrests or are direct witnesses that challenge the credibility of the arresting officer.
In the late afternoon on Friday, December 3, 2021, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office filed a motion to quash the defendant's subpoenas on the basis that the testimony would embarrass the Sheriff.
Defendants are prepared to offer testimony that proves the following:
• Sheriff Smith uses the "n-word" and the words "porch monkey" to describe African Americans while performing his law enforcement duties.
• Sheriff Smith lied to federal agents and a federal grand jury and should be listed as a Brady officer, unable to offer sworn testimony in state courts.
• Sheriff Smith only began arresting protestors when they began speaking about his covering up crimes of his family members or "close friend"
The Commonwealth's response to this evidence is to ask the Court to restrict the protestor's right to a trial with witnesses. Black Lives Matter Shenandoah Valley condemns the actions of the prosecutors and calls for a full federal investigation surrounding the arrests of BLM protestors in Augusta County.
The Sheriff of Augusta County lies under oath and uses racial epithets. Black Lives Matter Shenandoah Valley calls for a review of all prosecutions of Black defendants in Augusta County since the Sheriff's election in 2016, and we ask the feds to include these cases in their investigation.
The mission of Black Lives Matter Shenandoah Valley is to fight injustice, work towards accountability when there isn't a sight of such and demand justice in systems that uphold racism. For more information on our organization please visit www.blmshen.org
