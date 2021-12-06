Senator Kane announces over $14 million in grants for Delaware and Chester Counties, bringing year total to nearly $30 million

Chester, PA – December 6, 2021 – Today, Senator Kane announced $14,111,000 in grants for Delaware and Chester Counties, supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). RACP grants provide additional state funding for community projects to support critical expansions, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.

“I’m thrilled to announce over $14 million heading back into our communities, and I’m so proud to have worked with these organizations to provide these essential dollars to support their projects,” said Senator Kane. “From life-saving improvements to Delaware County’s 911 Center, to the first ever community center in the City of Chester, to a brand new library for Kennett, these projects are going to make a major positive impact on all of our lives. It’s an honor to be supporting these efforts.”

“These projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” said Governor Wolf.

Grants awarded within the 9th Senatorial District include:

$4,561,000 for the Delaware County 911 Communications Center;

$2,500,000 for Delaware County Community College;

$2,000,000 to create the Small Business Incubator and Corporate Center (SBICC) in the City of Chester;

$1,900,000 for the new Kennett Library in Kennett Square;

$1,850,000 for electrical efficiency upgrades for Monroe Energy, LLC;

$750,000 to establish the ACCESS Community Center in the City of Chester; and

$550,000 for Longwood Gardens’ facility expansion.

Altogether, Senator Kane has delivered nearly $30 million in grants for projects across the 9th District since taking office last January.