Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             December 6, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

 

On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor U.S. Navy base. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II that fought for our great Nation.

I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

To view the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Proclamation, click here.

To view the Presidential Proclamation, click here.

 

