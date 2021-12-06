Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of Sen. Bob Dole life and legacy

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 6, 2021) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here.

