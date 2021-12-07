Party Squasher’s SafePro Program Reduces Insurance Claims at Short-term Rental Properties
Proper Insurance, Property Protect, and Relax Damage Waiver announced as launch partners
We are thrilled to launch SafePro for insurers to help deliver modern technology for risk mitigation. Like monitored fire alarms, Party Squasher sensors provide a simple way to prevent risks.”MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueZoo Inc., maker of Party Squasher, the first occupancy measurement technology designed expressly for short-term rental properties, launched SafePro today, the first program specifically designed to help insurers understand and mitigate risks from overcrowding. Rental operators avoid damage and insurers avoid claims that result from crowds and parties at short-term rental properties.
— Fred Renard
Parties and overcrowding at short term rentals have become a significant problem for the industry, putting owners and operators at risk. Vandalism and destruction of property, injuries to guests, violence and theft, and neighborhood nuisances as simple as parking and noise create potential liabilities for insurers. Traditional property insurance provides limited coverage for short-term rental use, so specialized products have been created to provide proper protection.
“Insurers are excited to partner with property managers to create safe and effective rental opportunities. We view this opportunity as a win-win-win for both the property owner, the guest and the insurance companies,” said Kate Birtch, Founder and CEO of Property Protect. “Party Squasher’s privacy-protecting sensors reliably measure occupancy at rentals, alerting operators of risks before the party damage happens.”
“Parties at rentals represent a significant new peril that insurers need to understand,” said Fred Renard, SVP of Sales at BlueZoo. “We are thrilled to launch SafePro for innovative insurers to help deliver modern technology for risk mitigation. Like monitored fire alarms, Party Squasher sensors provide a simple way for both insurers and the insured to prevent risks.”
The first insurers to participate in the SafePro program are Proper Insurance, Property Protect, and Relax Damage Waiver. Insurers can learn more about the SafePro program.
About Party Squasher
Party Squasher products are dedicated to protecting properties, hosts, and guests in the short-term rental ecosystem. Party Squasher is a product family from Wi-Fi innovator BlueZoo Inc, a Silicon Valley-based technology company that delivers foot traffic analytics products, including occupancy measurement. BlueZoo’s other product families deliver solutions to the insurance, hospitality, advertising, and real estate industries. BlueZoo has deployed thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world. BlueZoo is funded by Fusion Fund and its advanced technology is protected by six USPTO patents.
