Buy a Super Tag ticket in December for a chance at a rifle

The Stag10 Marksman Select Series — Laramie Addition is donated by Stag Arms

12/6/2021 9:33:34 PM

Cheyenne - Everyone deserves a little gift this holiday season. But for one lucky hunter, that present could be big. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle during December. This month, anyone who buys a Super Tag ticket will have an opportunity to win a Stag10 Marksman Select Series — Laramie Addition donated by Stag Arms. The rifle is valued at over $3,000.

“This is an incredible rifle, and winning it would be the ultimate culmination to 2021 for any hunter,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist. “Thank you to Stag Arms for their donation that in turn supports Wyoming’s wildlife”

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. Jan. 31 is the deadline to purchase Super Tag tickets for a 2022 hunt.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $7.6 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. For the 2021 Super Tag alone, 111,606 tickets were sold, amounting to over $1.4 million for important wildlife projects.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -