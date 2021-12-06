CLIMATE CHANGE, REAL WORLD APPLICATIONS, DRIVING GROWTH IN HYDROGEN DEMAND, SAYS INFINITY FUEL CELL CEO.

Inventing the carbon-free future™

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc(tm) CEO reflects on the rapidly evolving and growing market for fuel cells and hydrogen.

Investors are starting to take notice” — William F. Smith

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking in a wide-ranging interview on the Seeking Delphi™ futurist podcast, Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen,™ Inc., CEO William F. Smith cited global decarbonization goals as a major driver of the current rapid growth in projected demand for hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells.

“Behind everything, there is growing concern about climate change,” he said.

He also noted that a multitude of converging factors are leveraging off that concern, adding, “there has been action in the marketplace with important customers and some important countries’ investments that have helped push the industry in a more commercial direction.”

As for the ability of hydrogen electrolyzer and fuel cell producers to gain necessary resources to ramp up to meet expected demand, he said, “investors are starting to take notice.”

The full 28 minute program, covering a wide range of hydrogen and fuel cell related topics, can be accessed at https://seekingdelphi.com/2021/11/29/57-update-on-fuel-cells-and-hydrogen-with-william-f-smith/ and on several popular podcast platforms including Apple Podcast, PlayerFM and I Heart Radio.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

About Seeking Delphi: Since 2017 the Seeking Delphi™ podcast has covered dozens of topics, ranging from the future of work, artificial intelligence, human longevity and many more. Guests have included entrepreneurs, authors, technologists, and many of the world’s top futurist. (Disclosure: Seeking Delphi™ producer and host, Mark Sackler, joined Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen as director of corporate communication in June of this year.)

