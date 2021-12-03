2021-12-03 13:57:19.82 $10,000 Prize Turns into $50,000 Prize for Exeter Residents

2021-12-03 13:57:19.82

Two Missouri Lottery players in Exeter claimed a $50,000 Mega Millions prize in the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Nov. 24. Because they had played the Megaplier option, their base prize of $10,000 instantly became $50,000 when the Megaplier number drawn was 5.

The winning ticket – purchased at C and C Country Store, 104 South Front St. in Exeter, for the Nov. 19 drawing – matched four white-ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number..

The winning numbers on Nov. 19 were 5, 23, 52, 53 and 59. The Mega Ball number was 18, and the Megaplier® number was 5.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $112 million.

In FY21, players in Barry County won more than $7.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $678,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $961,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.