Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,970 in the last 365 days.

2021-12-03 13:57:19.82 $10,000 Prize Turns into $50,000 Prize for Exeter Residents

2021-12-03 13:57:19.82

Story Photo

Two Missouri Lottery players in Exeter claimed a $50,000 Mega Millions prize in the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Nov. 24. Because they had played the Megaplier option, their base prize of $10,000 instantly became $50,000 when the Megaplier number drawn was 5.

The winning ticket – purchased at C and C Country Store, 104 South Front St. in Exeter, for the Nov. 19 drawing – matched four white-ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number..

The winning numbers on Nov. 19 were 5, 23, 52, 53 and 59. The Mega Ball number was 18, and the Megaplier® number was 5. 

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $112 million.

In FY21, players in Barry County won more than $7.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $678,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $961,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

You just read:

2021-12-03 13:57:19.82 $10,000 Prize Turns into $50,000 Prize for Exeter Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.