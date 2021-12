The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting via Google Meet on December 14, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Interested parties can join the meeting via the video call link at: https://meet.google.com/fym-pibd-bqm or dial 1-409-698-0091 with PIN: 144813800#.

The meeting is expected to adjourn by 11 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.