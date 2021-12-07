Simply Benefits Now Offers ASO, Insured Benefits and Health Spending Accounts in One Digital Benefits Platform
Canada's newest fully digital benefits provider Simply Benefits gives Advisors and Employers a new choice for comprehensive employee health insurance solutions.
Since officially launching in January 2021, we’re proud of how quickly we’ve evolved our technology to add new products and eliminate the complex, paper-based insurance processes commonplace today.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Benefits announced today that Canadian Benefits Advisors and employers now have a new comprehensive, all-in-one digital employee benefits solution to choose from. Simply Benefits’ group benefits management platform and in-house claims team can now offer Administrative Services Only (ASO) for Health and Dental benefits to further complement its fully insured group insurance products and Health & Lifestyle Spending Accounts.
Simply Benefits works with benefits advisors to deliver group health benefits 100% digitally to Canadian employers. As a Third Party Payor (TPP), Simply Benefits also provides benefits administration services for employers and adjudicates and reimburses health and dental claims (typically within 48 hours) for plan members online.
The platform offers three portals for Advisors, Employers and Employees and enables each to take control of their Employee Benefits plan in one simple place via desktop or mobile app.
“Since officially launching in January 2021, we're proud of how quickly we've evolved our technology to add new benefits and wellness products and eliminate the complex, paper-based insurance processes commonplace today,” says Jeff Cox, CEO of Simply Benefits. “Benefits Advisors, employers and employees have been asking for an intuitive, online user experience for health insurance. We've listened closely and are excited to be a leader in the digital evolution.”
Key Advantages of Simply Benefits:
- 100% Digital From Start To Finish - Simple, fully digital master applications with e-signatures, employee enrollments and claims replace complex, paper forms and processes.
- Fastest Implementation in the Industry - new groups can be onboarded in as little as 2 business days and employees can use their benefits immediately once enrolled. Claims are easily submitted online and users are reimbursed in less than 48 hours.
- Save Time & Increase Efficiency - Reduced and streamlined administration for advisors and employers giving them more time to focus on other priorities.
These benefits are all available NOW. For additional information, visit our website to learn about our group health insurance products.
About Simply Benefits
Simply Benefits is a Third Party Payor (TPP) that provides Employee Health Benefits 100% digitally through our Canadian Advisor partners. Our all-in-one digital benefits management solution provides three portals that enable Benefits Advisors to manage all client plans online, Employers to efficiently administer employee coverage, and Employees to view, update and use their benefits 24/7 via desktop or smartphone app. We help ENGAGE Employees Anytime, Anywhere, SIMPLIFY the Benefits Experience and EVOLVE an Advisors’ Benefits Business.
To learn more, visit the Simply Benefits website.
Employee Benefits Made Simple.
Simply Benefits Digital Health Benefits Platform