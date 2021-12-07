Santa Claus Rappelled Down A 10-Story Building To Help Stop Youth Violence
Youth For Christ Miami raised over $160,000 to support programs to lift up and support at-risk teens
For seven decades, Miami YFC has been bringing joy, hope, and purpose to teens. Funds provide intervention and prevention programs for over 2,000 high-risk teenagers throughout Broward and Miami-Dade.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Christ Miami’s (Miami YFC) Over the Edge Rappelling Event had a very Special Guest Star on Saturday, Dec. 4. Jolly ole Saint Nick, also known as Santa Claus, took to the ropes atop the 10-story Keyes Building in downtown Miami, and rappelled downward to highlight the need to stop youth violence such as gun crimes and bullying in our communities.
— Tia Diaz-Balart, Executive Director of Miami Youth for Christ
“With over $160,000 raised, all the monies provide intervention and prevention programs across Miami-Dade and Broward for over 2,000 at-risk and high-risk teenagers. According to the CDC, one of the primary ways to prevent youth violence is through mentoring and after-school programs and Youth for Christ does both very effectively,” said Tia Diaz-Balart, Executive Director of Miami Youth for Christ.
“For over seven decades, Miami YFC has been bringing joy, hope, and purpose to our community’s teens helping them reach their God-given potential,” according to Diaz-Balart.
Since 1948, Youth for Christ Miami has been providing free educational and outreach programs that are inclusive and accessible to all children and youth throughout Miami-Dade County. Through its programs, YFC seeks to provide an environment for positive youth development, thereby enabling these students to reach their full potential in life. There are four programs under the umbrella of YFC: Campus Life, Catalyst Hip-Hop, Juvenile Justice Outreach, and City Life KIX. In total, Miami YFC offers 31 programs per week at 19 different sites throughout Miami-Dade County, serving over 2,000 students per year. It is also an avid supporter of two sister organizations: Haiti and Ft. Lauderdale Youth for Christ, serving hundreds of youth in those areas. YFC programs effectively engage children and youth of all ages and all social, religious, cultural, and economic backgrounds.
