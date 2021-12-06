‘CIGARETTES’ BY HOSANNA IS OUT NOW AND AVAILABLE TO STREAM ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS

Singer/Songwriter, Hosanna Cigarettes-Single J and C Music House

I wrote Cigarettes during the pandemic to help me cope. It's is a catchy dance pop and R&B tinged song about triumph through adversity. Knowing your self worth and overcoming mental health problems.” — Hosanna

SPRINGFILED, MA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosanna is a rising artist whose latest single, ‘Cigarettes’, is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms. Having always had a natural affinity for music, the Brooklyn born Jamaican-American songstress honed her craft since she was a child to become the artist that she is today. Although she receives inspiration from a number of styles such as Pop, RnB, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, Rock, Latin, Country, and Soul, Hosanna combines a variety of compositional elements to form her unique and authentic sound.

To date, Hosanna has two singles in her online discography. ‘The Riches’ and ‘Cigarettes’. With a growing number of followers and listeners, there is no denying the fact that Hosanna is developing a dedicated following of loyal fans who will be eager to hear her latest single.

‘Cigarettes’ lasts around three minutes and sits at 116bpm. The single commences with a seven second intro section that sets the tone for the main vocal line. Hosanna’s soft and emotive vocal color flows seamlessly with the smooth vibe of the instrumentation. The beat kicks in at the 0:25 mark, driving the overall intensity.

The rhythmic percussion combines with the foundational bass, melodic keys, atmospheric synth and funky guitar to provide the perfect platform for the vocal. The subtle layering of harmonized backing vocals adds a creative flare and depth to the overall sound without detracting from the prominent lyricism.

A gradual outro section that kicks in from around the 2:43 mark delivers just the right amount of dynamic diversity to ensure that ‘Cigarettes’ is engaging from start to finish. By the time this track draws to a close, you’ll find yourself humming along with the catchy hook and in need of hitting that repeat button for another listen.

From the stylistic production and creative instrumentation, to the authentic vocal performance, fans of Hosanna as well as those who appreciate new music, will definitely want to hear this single. Make sure you follow Hosanna on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances.

