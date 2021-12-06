Commonwealth Strategic Partners Co-Founders George McElwee and Keith Pemrick Named to The Hill’s Top Lobbyists of 2021
We fully understand and acknowledge we could not receive this great recognition without the continued support and trust of our clients and the outstanding work our brilliant team.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Strategic Partners (“CSP”), a bipartisan public policy firm, is pleased to announce that its co-founders and managing partners, George McElwee and Keith Pemrick, have been named among The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2021.
— George McElwee
Each year, The Hill recognizes those government affairs professionals who provide exceptional advocacy services to their clients. This is the first time McElwee and Pemrick have received recognition as Top Lobbyists. They are named alongside professionals from Google LLC, General Motors Co., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and other major industry leaders.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the The Hill's Top Lobbyists of 2021,” McElwee said. “CSP prides itself on working directly with its clients. Those direct relationships have enabled us to grow while still providing hands-on attention to our clients, and we are proud to share this success with them as well.”
“We take great pride in the fact CSP has grown steadily every year since its inception in 2014," Pemrick said. “This year we added Katie Hazlett to our team; her experience as chief of staff to former Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Rodney Frelinghuysen is invaluable. Katie's caliber and our recognition as Top Lobbyists in 2021 reflect CSP's growing influence in Washington, D.C.”
CSP is proud of the extraordinary successes it has had this year, and looks forward to an even more successful 2022.
About Commonwealth Strategic Partners
Founded in 2014 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments.
George McElwee
Commonwealth Strategic Partners
+1 202-390-1278
email us here