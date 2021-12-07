BVI Announces ECAT Contract Additions for Government Customers
Government customers can now purchase BVI's high-quality ophthalmic products through Lovell Government Services' ECAT Contract.PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BVI®, one of the fastest-growing diversified companies in ophthalmology, announces today that their catalogue of high-quality ophthalmic surgical products can now be found on the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) ECAT system. ECAT is a web-based system that grants the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies, such as Veterans Affairs (VA), convenient access to a wide range of medical-surgical catalogs. With ECAT, government customers can be confident they are ordering vetted products at the best price. BVI’s addition to ECAT is significant because it opens a new procurement channel for government customers, especially those looking to place orders that exceed credit card limits.
The ECAT addition is made possible by BVI’s federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. Customers can find BVI’s compliant products through Lovell’s ECAT Contract # SPE2DE-21-D-0013 as well as VA FSS Contract # V797D – 50450 and DAPA Contract # SP0200-16-H-0011.
“BVI Medical and Lovell Government Services entered into a strategic partnership in 2020 to streamline the procurement of BVI products within Government facilities. We are excited that now, BVI’s high quality ophthalmic products lines in cataract, refractive, retina, glaucoma and dry eye markets are more readily available through Lovell’s government contract vehicles and ECAT system. BVI takes pride in improving the ease in which our customers can acquire our products and provide the best surgical care for our patients.” Darin Dixon, Vice President North America Commercial
“Lovell is very happy to partner with BVI to bring their incredible ophthalmic medical technology to VA Medical Centers and DoD facilities. This partnership ensures Veterans and Active-Duty Military have access to world class eye care.” Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.
About BVI®
BVI® is refocusing the future of vision.
As one of the fastest-growing, diversified surgical ophthalmic businesses in the world, our purpose-built portfolio of trusted brands includes: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs), and spans more than 115 countries.
We’ve set our sights on touching the lives of millions of patients affected by conditions such as cataracts, refractive error, glaucoma, retinal disease, and dry eye. Unburdened by legacy or bureaucracy, we have developed our strategy around a simple concept – taking pride in delivering innovative solutions for our physicians and patients, based on their needs. We trust and empower our associates to make decisions and solve problems because collaboration drives us. Valuing agility, simplicity, and transparency, we stay committed to listening to our customers, delivering for our patients, and keeping the future in focus.
www.bvimedical.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve the Veterans Administration Hospital System, the U.S. Military Medical Networks, other Federal Healthcare Systems, and the communities they support. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government. Lovell has a tailor-made solution for suppliers at any stage. In additional to federal distribution, sales training, third-party logistics (3PL), and consulting are available. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
