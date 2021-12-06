Bellus All Natural Labs Named a New Jersey Manufacturer of the Year
The skincare company was honored for its industry leadership, innovation, growth and management philosophyPOMPTON PLAINS, N.J., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellus All Natural Labs, a leading United States manufacturer of private label skincare and natural products, has been named a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year in the start-up category by the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP).
Award nominees had to demonstrate industry leadership, innovation, growth through revenues or profits, and a commitment to the growth and development of its employees and communities. In addition, they were evaluated on operations and continuous improvements, management philosophy, and workforce and supply chain development.
John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., the CEO of NJMEP, said about Bellus All Natural Labs and the other award winners, “The manufacturers honored are some of the most important businesses in the state. From what they've done through the pandemic to the good they do for their local communities, their impact shouldn't be overlooked.”
“We are honored to receive this award along with the other winners,” said Kristina Cimo, the CEO and co-founder of Bellus All Natural Labs. “Just as we strive to be partners with our clients, we want to be known as a company that contributes to our region and state by providing leadership in the business community.”
The award is the latest accolade for the skincare manufacturer that was founded in 2015 by Cimo and her husband and high school sweetheart, Michael. Kristina Cimo, an expert chemist, was a single mom struggling to make ends meet when they created the company in her apartment.
From the outset, the couple was determined to grow the private label and contract manufacturing sides of their business by helping to build their client’s brands and not by just selling them a product.
From the kitchen to a nationally recognized lab, Bellus All Natural Labs has built its award-winning skincare business and reputation by working with some of the most cutting-edge businesses and entrepreneurs to create high-quality, all-natural and expertly crafted beauty and skincare products designed for a robust market of eager customers. Bellus All Natural Labs offers superior, all-natural ingredients, expert chemists, rapid turnaround times and low order minimums while delivering the highest-quality products on the market today.
Specializing in potent, natural formulas, every product that leaves Bellus All Natural Labs is made fresh. A team of chemists, herbalists and aromatherapists create every formula and customize it to key attributes, like skin type, tone, concern and, of course, scent.
In 2020 alone, the company produced 45,000 products and created 341 private label brands, a quantity recognized as a “stand-out achievement” by NJMEP.
In addition to the skincare products it manufactures, Bellus All Natural Labs provides a full suite of services, including website design and proven marketing strategy, that allow companies to focus on growing their businesses while Bellus All Natural Labs cultivates a smooth, turn-key launch for their products.
To learn more about Bellus All Natural Labs, visit sbellus.com.
About Bellus All Natural Labs
Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Michael and Kristina Cimo, Bellus Labs works with some of the most cutting-edge businesses and entrepreneurs to create high-quality, all-natural and expertly crafted beauty and skincare products designed for a robust market of eager customers.
