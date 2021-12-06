Sen. Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Improve Student Achievement and High School Graduation Rates

Senator Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Improve Student Achievement and High School Graduation Rates

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, has pre-filed legislation to increase high school graduation rates and improve student success by bringing competency-based education (CBE) initiatives to Missouri schools. Competency-based education is a fiscally responsible, flexible structure that allows students to master skills and advance at their own pace, increasing productivity and positive outcomes.

“Parents need more options in how they help their kids achieve success, and my legislation will make sure students have the skills they need for career and college,” said Sen. Arthur. “In Missouri, schools are paid based on student attendance instead of student achievement. As a result, we are paying for a system in which too many students read below grade level, while many more graduate high school unprepared. By implementing competency-based education programs in Missouri, we can bring real reform to Missouri schools that will improve outcomes for students and taxpayers.”

Senate Bill 660 would establish the Show-Me Success Diploma Program as an alternative pathway to graduation, provide funding to districts through CBE grants, delegate a CBE task force to perfect and facilitate the program and permit competency-based high school credits so schools using CBE may keep their foundation formula funding.

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports nine states are implementing CBE, and three states are moving toward student proficiency requirements over the traditional credit hour diploma system.

For more information about Sen. Arthur and her legislation, please visit her website at www.senate.mo.gov/arthur.

