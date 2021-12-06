Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2300 Block of Raynolds Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:50 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, 21 year-old Andre Bradley of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto). At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun. He was additionally charged with Carrying Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.