Dec. 6- Dec. 10, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 6

9 a.m.         Speak at district superintendents meeting Location:    2500 S. State St., Granite Board Room

10:15 a.m.  Meet with cabinet and agency finance directors Location:    Capitol Board Room

11:30 a.m.  Meet with education stakeholders Location:    Capitol Board Room

12 p.m.       Meet with Minority Legislative Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Majority Legislative Leadership Location:    Capitol Board Room

2:30 p.m.    Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board Location:    Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m.    Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location:    Deseret News offices

Tuesday, Dec. 7

10 a.m.       FY2023 Governor’s Budget press conference Location:    Antelope Island Visitor Center, 4528 W. 1700 S, Syracuse MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m.       Meet with GOPB Location:    Capitol Board Room

1:30 p.m.    Attend First Lady’s Initiative Board holiday event Location:    Governor’s Mansion

2:10 p.m.    Meet with Rio Tinto Copper Chief Operations Officer Clayton Walker Location:    Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Meet with Sub-Cabinet (Group 5- Health and Human Services) Location:    Utah Center for Assistive Technology, Judy Ann Buffmire Building, 1595 W. 500 South

Wednesday, Dec. 8

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food  Location:    Virtual meeting

12:30 p.m.  Speak at GoUtah Roundtable  Location:    Governor’s Mansion

6:30 p.m.    Attend Governors Reception at Western Governors’ Association Event Location:    Silver Strand Beach, California

Thursday, Dec. 9

All day       Attend Western Governors’ Association meetings Location:    Silver Strand Beach, California No public events

Friday, Dec. 10

All day       Attend Western Governors’ Association meetings Location:    Silver Strand Beach, California No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 6

8 a.m.         Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location:    Rampton Room

9 a.m.         Attend district superintendents meeting Location:    2500 S. State St., Granite Board Room

10:15 a.m.  Meet with cabinet and agency finance directors Location:    Capitol Board Room

11:30 a.m.  Meet with education stakeholders Location:    Capitol Board Room

12 p.m.       Meet with Minority Legislative Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting 

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Majority Legislative Leadership Location:    Capitol Board Room

2:30 p.m.    Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board Location:    Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m.    Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location:    Deseret News offices

Tuesday, Dec. 7

8 a.m.         Meet with director of legislative affairs Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

10 a.m.       FY2023 Governor’s Budget press conference  Location:    Antelope Island Visitor Center, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m.       Meet with GOPB Location:    Capitol Board Room

3 p.m.         Meet with Sub-Cabinet (Group 5- Health and Human Services) Location:    Utah Center for Assistive Technology, Judy Ann Buffmire Building, 1595 W. 500 South

Wednesday, Dec. 8 

9 a.m.         Meet with chief innovation officer  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

11 a.m.       Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Dec. 9 

No public events 

Friday, Dec. 10 

11:30 a.m.  Speak at the “They Shaped Utah” dedication event  Location:   602 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City  MEDIA ACCESS

