Dec. 6- Dec. 10, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 6 9 a.m. Speak at district superintendents meeting Location: 2500 S. State St., Granite Board Room 10:15 a.m. Meet with cabinet and agency finance directors Location: Capitol Board Room 11:30 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders Location: Capitol Board Room 12 p.m. Meet with Minority Legislative Leadership Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with Majority Legislative Leadership Location: Capitol Board Room 2:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board Location: Virtual meeting 3:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location: Deseret News offices

Tuesday, Dec. 7 10 a.m. FY2023 Governor’s Budget press conference Location: Antelope Island Visitor Center, 4528 W. 1700 S, Syracuse MEDIA AVAILABILITY 12 p.m. Meet with GOPB Location: Capitol Board Room 1:30 p.m. Attend First Lady’s Initiative Board holiday event Location: Governor’s Mansion 2:10 p.m. Meet with Rio Tinto Copper Chief Operations Officer Clayton Walker Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet (Group 5- Health and Human Services) Location: Utah Center for Assistive Technology, Judy Ann Buffmire Building, 1595 W. 500 South

Wednesday, Dec. 8 11:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting 12:30 p.m. Speak at GoUtah Roundtable Location: Governor’s Mansion 6:30 p.m. Attend Governors Reception at Western Governors’ Association Event Location: Silver Strand Beach, California

Thursday, Dec. 9 All day Attend Western Governors’ Association meetings Location: Silver Strand Beach, California No public events

Friday, Dec. 10 All day Attend Western Governors’ Association meetings Location: Silver Strand Beach, California No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 6 8 a.m. Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location: Rampton Room 9 a.m. Attend district superintendents meeting Location: 2500 S. State St., Granite Board Room 10:15 a.m. Meet with cabinet and agency finance directors Location: Capitol Board Room 11:30 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders Location: Capitol Board Room 12 p.m. Meet with Minority Legislative Leadership Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with Majority Legislative Leadership Location: Capitol Board Room 2:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board Location: Virtual meeting 3:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location: Deseret News offices

Tuesday, Dec. 7 8 a.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10 a.m. FY2023 Governor’s Budget press conference Location: Antelope Island Visitor Center, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse MEDIA AVAILABILITY 12 p.m. Meet with GOPB Location: Capitol Board Room 3 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet (Group 5- Health and Human Services) Location: Utah Center for Assistive Technology, Judy Ann Buffmire Building, 1595 W. 500 South

Wednesday, Dec. 8 9 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Dec. 9 No public events

Friday, Dec. 10 11:30 a.m. Speak at the “They Shaped Utah” dedication event Location: 602 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Download a copy of this calendar here.

