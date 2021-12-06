HSJ News Release: All Second Circuit Courts throughout Maui County Closed due to Storm Impacts – December 6, 2021

Submit Release
WAILUKU, HI – All Second Circuit Courts throughout Maui County (Maui, Molokai, and Lanai) are closed, Monday, December 6, 2021, due to impacts of the storm.

Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has issued an order extending deadlines for filing items due on Monday, December 6, 2021, in all courts in the Second Circuit – County of Maui, to Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Any documents due during the court closure will be considered timely if filed by the close of business on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.  Hearings or trials cancelled due to the closure shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.

Courthouses and Judiciary offices in Maui County are expected to reopen for business as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. We will provide updates if there are any changes or extended closures.

Andrew Laurence Public Information Program Specialist Hawaii State Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office [email protected] (808) 539-4911 (office)

