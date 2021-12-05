DC police looking for three kids connected to deadly afternoon shooting
A woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and now police are looking for three kids who they say are connected.
D.C. police said they found a woman shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, D.C., around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators are looking for three kids inside a gold-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue.
Below is a map of where the shooting happened:
