SEO Agency Surchability Specializes In Online Marketing For Drug Rehab And Addiction Treatment Facilities

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Agency Surchability is providing its online marketing services to drug rehab and addiction treatment centers all over the country. The company offers a holistic and cohesive strategy that makes use of technical SEO, organic SEO, and local SEO paired with content marketing and marketing automation to deliver industry-leading results to its many clients.

Drug rehab and addiction treatment centers provide an essential service to the many local communities that they serve around the country. More than 10 million people aged 12 or older are estimated to have misused opioids in 2019. The same year, according to statistics from the CDC, over 70,000 people died as a result of drug overdoses. Experts have been raising the alarm about the state of affairs for years and they unanimously recognize the need for more addiction treatment and mental health care facilities to make a difference in the lives of the country’s most vulnerable populace. However, there are not enough incentives to start up a drug rehab and addiction treatment center, much less a profitable one. In fact, those that yearn to serve their communities are often required to jump through several hoops to establish a profitable business. Online marketing is one of the primary ways for such addiction treatment centers to find leads. However, there are several obstacles to overcome in the endeavor, so much so that it makes the entire enterprise taxing on the founders who may have the best of intentions.

The primary pain point is the establishment of trust in the industry. The industry-standard approach is to get certified by LegitScripts, an Oregon-based internet and payments compliance company that provides services for merchant monitoring, platform monitoring, and certification in high-risk industries. Once the certification is complete, which can be very expensive, the next step of the traditional approach is to invest in PPC (Pay Per Click) ads on platforms such as Google and Facebook. This approach can rack up huge bills for the addiction treatment center in a short time. There are also a lot of fraudulent companies operating in the space that prey on budding businesses and peddle techniques that are at best unethical and at worst, illegal. Surchability cuts through the noise by providing a hybrid approach that makes use of the best industry practices to get its clientele real results that go a long way towards building a well-known and sustainable brand in the drug addiction and treatment industry.

A spokesperson for Surchability talks about the services it offers by saying, “We realize that those running addiction centers are trying to do something legitimately positive for their community and move the needle when it comes to tackling the drug abuse crisis in the country. From our experience, once you start your business if you don’t pay mind to the marketing aspects, you are going to struggle to meet your census. Even if you step into the online digital marketing ring, you are going to go against major players that have millions of marketing dollars behind them. You will be forced to pay their referral fees, accept the meager traffic that you manage to claw for yourself, or you may have to resort to sketchy companies that practice blackhat SEO techniques that bring in low-quality leads. Even after you manage to find a patient, you will have to wrestle with meeting the regulations put in place by the insurance carriers who aggressively clamp down on what situations qualify or don’t. The digital marketing challenge is compounded by the fact that Google’s algorithms undergo major changes regularly, making the task of keeping up one’s online brand and presence strong a full-time challenge. Our approach eschews the techniques used by most unscrupulous actors in this industry and instead focuses on making your business the #1 addiction treatment facility in your specific geographic area, all by giving Google what it wants. We have helped hundreds of businesses with the same approach with over a decade of work experience in the digital marketing space. So if you are struggling to get eyeballs on your addiction center, give the experts at Surchability a call today.”

