Short-Term Closure Planned Tomorrow on Elmerton Avenue in Dauphin County

12/06/2021

Bridge Over I-83 to be closed for special event

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a section of Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in Lower Paxton Township will be closed from noon to 3:00 PM tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, for a special event on the bridge spanning Interstate 83.

Elmerton Avenue will be closed between Colonial Road (Route 3033) and Progress Avenue (Route 3015). A detour will be in place using Colonial Road, Route 39 (Linglestown Road), and Progress Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

