Short-Term Closure Planned Tomorrow on Elmerton Avenue in Dauphin County

12/06/2021

Bridge Over I-83 to be closed for special event

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a section of Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in Lower Paxton Township will be closed from noon to 3:00 PM tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, for a special event on the bridge spanning Interstate 83. 

Elmerton Avenue will be closed between Colonial Road (Route 3033) and Progress Avenue (Route 3015). A detour will be in place using Colonial Road, Route 39 (Linglestown Road), and Progress Avenue.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

