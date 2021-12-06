Expert view: U.S IVF Services Market is Generating Revenue of $ 5.56 Billion by 2027, at CAGR 6.8% Growth Rate

IVF Market in U.S.

The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2027.

IVF Market in U.S. By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle and Donor egg IVF cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "IVF Market in U.S. By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle, and Donor egg IVF cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. Rise in number of infertility cases across the country, owing to decline in fertility rate in women and increase in middle age pregnancies drive the U.S. IVF services market growth. Moreover, it is a widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income drive growth of the market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

.BOSTON IVF

.CARDONE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE AND INFERTILITY, LLC

.CONCEPTIONS REPRODUCTIVE ASSOCIATES OF COLORADO

.FERTILITY AND GYNECOLOGY CENTER MONTEREY BAY IVF

.FERTILITY CENTER OF SAN ANTONI

.HOUSTON FERTILITY CENTER

.NEW HOPE FERTILITY CENTER

.SERVY MASSEY FERTILITY INSTITUTE

.REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ASSOCIATES

.SHER INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE (SIRM)

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S IVF Services Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers U.S IVF Services Market analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the Global U.S IVF Services Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Overview

3.2.1.Market Size and forecast

3.2.2.Number of infertility clinics, 2016

3.2.3.Regulatory issues, legislations, and authorities

3.2.4.Insurance reimbursement scenario

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Delayed Pregnancies in Women

3.3.1.2.Rise in popularity of IVF in the U.S.

3.3.1.3.Growth in rate of infertility and practices of embryo banking cycles

3.3.1.4.Technological advancements in IVF treatment

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.High cost of IVF treatments in the U.S

3.3.2.2.Restrictions on three-parent IVF treatments

3.3.2.3.Scattered Reimbursements

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Rise in Inter-Sex Marriage

3.3.4.Impact analyses

3.3.5.COVID-19 Impact Analysis for IVF Market.

