Salco Products Helps Ease Pressures of May 2023 Deadline to Upgrade Dot-111 to Dot-117R Standard in Ethanol Service
LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salco Products, Inc. has been a steadfast supplier to the rail industry for almost 40 years. Their long-standing practice of using North American-based supply partners permits stocked shelves, timely shipments, and reduces part delays commonly experienced with overseas deliveries.
There are an estimated 9,000 remaining DOT-111 cars that will need to be upgraded by May 2023, as required by the FAST Act*. Salco’s fully AAR approved components meet all DOT-117 requirements.
Railcar repair and new car demand is increasing. To find out how Salco’s experts can partner with you to achieve DOT-117 compliance with your Ethanol fleet before the deadline, please contact their customer support department at 630-685-4661 or visit www.salcoproducts.com/DOT117.
*The FAST Act, signed into law in 2015, includes all recommendations that were advocated for by the Railway Supply Institute Committee on Tank Cars (RSICTC) and clarified the U.S. DOT HM-251 regulations to reduce the risk of transport of flammable liquids by tank car. These regulatory revisions are designed to improve the safety of transportation of hazardous materials by rail.
Safeguard Bottom Outlet Valve Handle:
Regulations require an enhanced bottom outlet valve handle design that prevents unintended actuation during a train accident. Salco’s handle prevents the bottom outlet valve from opening by keeping the handle and valve disengaged when not in use. Patented design is AAR approved.
Girard Pressure Relief Valves:
Constructed from castings hand poured in the USA, these Stainless Steel or Teflon® lined/coated reclosing pressure vents safely and reliably relieve excess pressure that would otherwise create a hazardous condition in a tank car. Patented design is AAR approved.
Regulatory Compliance Group:
The Salco Products Regulatory Compliance Group delivers highly technical, compliance-based services to the freight rail transportation industry. These services help customers avoid obstacles to better plan and prepare for Fast Act 2023 deadlines.
David Clugg
Salco Products, Inc.
630-685-4628
David.clugg@salcoproducts.com