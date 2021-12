NaVOBA, Lowe’s and Capital One Announce the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year

The Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and an extensive aspiration to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship as well as a commitment to give back. NaVOBA is the exclusive veterans partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium NaVOBA Connects Certified Veteran-Owned Businesses to Corporate Supplier Diversity Programs

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Capital One, in partnership with the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), announced the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year as part of the Back to Business (B2B) Conference. NaVOBA’s Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year is a prestigious honor bestowed annually to an elite selection of America’s veteran business owners working as supplier partners to NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies.The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) formed the NBIC in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace.“We’re excited to work with our friends in the NBIC to recognize these exceptional business owners,” said NaVOBA President & CEO Matthew Pavelek. “Veterans represent the intersection of all diverse business owners. These awards highlight the diversity of the veteran’s business community.”The Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and an extensive aspiration to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship as well as a commitment to give back to their communities. To be eligible to receive the award, the nominee must be a U.S. military veteran business owner who actively runs the company.NaVOBA recognized four exceptional firms as the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year: Jackson Dalton of Black Box Safety, Inc. as the 2021 Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year; Keel Russell of Orange Lab Media as the 2021 Minority Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year; Venus Quates of LaunchTech, LLC as the 2021 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year; and Michael Pleasant of Open Security as the 2021 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year.“At Capital One, we know diversity of thought leads to more innovative and inclusive solutions for our customers and associates, and are committed to supporting diversity in our supply chain,” said Clint Grimes, Chief Procurement Officer, Capital One. “We’re very proud to sponsor the 2021 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year recognition to Open Security and are excited to elevate the success of the entrepreneurs highlighted by the National Veteran Owned Business Association.”Visit www.NaVOBA.org/VBEOYs2021 to learn more about these extraordinary veteran business owners.About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification , advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.About Capital OneCapital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities – good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families – benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives. Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.