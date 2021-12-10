Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Nobis Group
Nobis Group is pleased to announce its transition to becoming a 100% employee-owned company.
As employee-owners, we’re all in it together to continue the growth and success of the Company and we’re so proud to be able to carry forward Nannu’s lasting legacy.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Group (Nobis Group or the Company) is pleased to announce the growth of its employee ownership through the sale of additional stock to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
— Ken Koornneef, President & CEO of Nobis Group
Founded by Nannu Nobis in 1988, Nobis Group has been providing expertise and solutions for public and private sector clients throughout the United States for over 30 years. As an award-winning, employee-owned engineering and environmental services company, Nobis Group is committed to solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live. The Company's employees are actively dedicated to protecting our environment and improving our communities.
"We are proud to have been a part of Nobis Group's transition to becoming a 100% employee-owned company and are looking forward to following future accomplishments as its employees take the Company to the next level," Brady Finney of Atlantic stated.
Founded in 1968, Atlantic Management is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
