212Quest Announces the Split to Dubrovnik Sailing Travel Quest Adventure in Croatia

EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that the Split to Dubrovnik sailing travel quest adventure in Croatia is open for participation.
The Dalmatian coastline is known for its medieval and stunning landscapes, and on this Croatia tour, 212Quest will be taking participants on a 7-day sailing adventure that starts in Split and ends in Dubrovnik.
“Croatia is a beautiful European country that many travel lovers don't know about. The Split to Dubrovnik travel quest will help participants know more about this Central and Southeast European country, its people and culture through sightseeing – and of course, treasure hunt games,” said Avi.
Participants will go through the buzzing islands of Vis, Hvar, and Korcula. They will indulge in tasty traditional cuisines, visit pristine beaches, check out beautiful waterfalls, and enjoy the alluring calm of the Adriatic Sea. They will also search for fascinating items, discover hidden clues, and solve puzzles in our exciting treasure hunt challenge.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Split to Dubrovnik travel quest adventure and how to apply.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
