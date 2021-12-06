Pamela Locklear Named Director of Robeson CRV Facility

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Pamela Locklear the new director of the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton.

Locklear had been the associate warden for programs at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg since 2017.

“Director Locklear has devoted her professional life to meaningful programs to rehabilitate offenders, to better prepare them for successful lives on their release from prison,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “She now undertakes a new mission that is right in line with her vast experience earned through hard work and diligent commitment.”

In her new position, Locklear is responsible for all operations at the Robeson facility, which houses adult male offenders.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

The CRV centers utilize dormitory-style housing similar to a minimum-security prison. Probation officers and case managers work closely with offenders as they progress through treatment and programming, including cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse interventions, employment readiness and life skills training.

Under the Justice Reinvestment Act, violations of probation that involve committing new crimes or absconding can still result in revocation of probation, activation of the suspended prison sentence and incarceration in the regular prison population. Technical violators, including those who miss appointments, curfews or fail drug tests, can serve two 90-day CRV periods before they face probation revocation and return to prison

Locklear said her main focus will be to ensure the continuation of the necessary programs and support to the offenders for their reentry back to the community while maintaining staff morale and growth.

A veteran employee to state government, Locklear began her career with the Department of Public Safety in 1994 as a correctional officer at what is now known as the Richmond Correctional Center in Hoffman.

She transferred a year late to be a programs assistant at the Sandhills Youth Center, which closed in 2003, when she was promoted to be the programs supervisor at Scotland Correctional.

In 2010, she took on a new role as disciplinary hearing officer for Prisons’ south-central region, a job she held for seven years. Disciplinary hearing officers review all the evidence when an offender is charged with an infraction and determines guilt or innocence, while ensuing procedures are followed correctly, that offender rights are protected, and the investigations are thorough and properly documented. Offenders have the right to appeal disciplinary hearing officer decisions up to the Commissioner of Prisons.

Locklear also conducted staff disciplinary training to better ensure policies and procedures were followed in the disciplinary process throughout the region.

In 2017, she was promoted to associate warden for programs at Scotland Correctional.

She graduated from UNC Pembroke with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology. She graduated from the Department of Public Safety’s PEAK performance leadership and management training and earned an Advanced Corrections Certificate.

Her hobbies include reading cozy mystery novels.