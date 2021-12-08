LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR.'S ‘LANDAU: LIVE IN VEGAS’ ALBUM IS STREAMIMG NOW
Landau's latest album - Landau Live in Vegas
~All songs now available digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital platforms~
If you love the Great American Songbook and the whole Las Vegas vibe as much as I do, I think you are really going to enjoy my new album”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-awaited digital release of Landau Eugene Murphy Jr's "Live in Las Vegas" full album is here! The album released by the Cellar Music label is now available for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital platforms. The release comes just in time for Christmas, making it a perfect gift for your music-loving family and friends.
— Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, season six winner of NBC's America’s Got Talent
"The songs in the album hit close to home and are dear to me. If you love the Great American Songbook and the whole Las Vegas vibe as much as I do, I think you are really going to enjoy my new album,” says the Logan WV native Landau.
Tracks for 'Landau Live in Las Vegas" were recorded at the Vegas strip's legendary Caesars Palace Casino and Resort. It includes several new and never-heard-before songs. The album is filled with Landau's take on the Great American Songbook as well as classic R&B, all backed by this long-time band, with guest background vocals by former Temptations and Four Tops lead singer Theo Peoples. LANDAU: LIVE IN VEGAS was produced by Ritch Collins, who also helmed his "Christmas Made For Two" holiday collection and mastered by Jeff Bosley from NPR's 'Mountain Stage.'
It’s been a busy 2021 for Landau with sold-out shows across in Las Vegas and Los Angeles to name a few. He is back with his ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour this year and is accompanied by his special guest, Holly Forbes, the contestant on this season on NBC TV’s “The Voice” who wowed the judges and viewers all over America. The first show is this Friday, December 10 in Huntington, WV The Christmas tour is presented by Par Mar Stores and tickets are available at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/
Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other