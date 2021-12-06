Poor driving conditions contributed to several crashes that closed Interstate 95 near Dixmont, Etna, and Plymouth. Interstate 95 Southbound remains closed and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 167. The interstate is expected to remain closed for the next 4-6 hours.

This morning at approximately 9 a.m., the Maine State Police responded to numerous reports of vehicles off the road on Interstate 95 in the areas of mile markers 172-162 southbound. Icy road conditions that developed quickly during the morning commute contributed to multiple motor vehicle crashes involving both passenger cars and tractor-trailers. Several people have been injured from these crashes, but nothing at this point that appears to be life threatening. Maine State Police continue to investigate. No further details are available at this time. Troopers are working with DOT to clear the roadway. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 167 southbound while crews work to clear the roadway. We are advising motorists not to travel in that area until it is opened and to watch their speed and following distance from other vehicles while driving.

Troop E has been assisted by its commercial vehicle enforcement unit, traffic safety unit, Maine Forest Rangers, Maine Warden Service, and Maine DOT.