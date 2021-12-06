Treasurer Magaziner Announces Carol Aguasvivas as Unclaimed Property Director

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today announced that Carol Aguasvivas will be promoted to Director of the Unclaimed Property department.

"Carol has served Rhode Island and our country with skill and determination for decades," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I'm extremely proud of her and know she will continue to provide exceptional service to Rhode Islanders as Unclaimed Property Director."

Aguasvivas has served as Deputy Director of the Crime Victim Compensation Fund in the Office of the Rhode Island General Treasurer since 2015. Previously, she was Customer Service and Finance Manager for Aramark in Providence. Aguasvivas served in the Army National Guard and Air National Guard from 2003 to 2016 and is a decorated veteran. Aguasvivas also organizes the annual Community Angels toy and winter coat drive that provides holiday gifts and winter clothing to underserved families throughout Rhode Island. Community Angels was founded by her mother, Laura Rodriguez, in 2009.

"Treasurer Magaziner has done a tremendous job investing in Rhode Island's economy by repairing our crumbling schools, leading our state's pension fund to an all-time high, returning millions in unclaimed property, and supporting victims and witnesses of violent crimes," said Carol Aguasvivas. "I am beyond excited to continue to build on this work in my new role as Unclaimed Property Director."

Through the Unclaimed Property department, Treasurer Magaziner has returned more than $100 million in unclaimed property to more than 150,000 people since 2015. Treasurer Magaziner has made Rhode Island one of the first states in the country to reunite many individuals and small businesses with their unclaimed property automatically with no paperwork involved through the YourMoney program. More information can be found at www.findRImoney.com.

Aguasvivas replaces Lammis Vargas, who has served as Unclaimed Property director since 2015. "I thank Lammis for her years of service, and wish her well in her future endeavors," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

The Crime Victim Compensation Program is administered by the Office of the General Treasurer and helps hundreds of victims with up to $25,000 to meet medical costs, relocation expenses, lost wages, and other expenses related to the fallout of a violent act.

Since taking office, the Treasurer has also worked to expand the Crime Victim Compensation Program to include children who witness crimes, Rhode Islanders who were victims of terrorism anywhere, and to allow victims additional time to report. This year, Treasurer Magaziner also successfully fought for increased funding for the program in the state's budget. The Crime Victim Compensation Program has provided $8,321,528 to victims and witnesses of violent crimes since 2015.

Victims, their loved ones, and witnesses of a crime can find more information on the Crime Victim Compensation Program, including how to apply for funding, at ricvcp.com.