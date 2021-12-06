Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Awards 7 Year Old LA Girl's Best Drawing With Chocolate Cake

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored party 'A Sweet Day in LA.' Kids brought a drawing of parent at work to earn gift card. Best drawing won a cake.

I asked Maple…3 things you love about your dad? She said ‘LOVE, LOVE, LOVE’ (who could argue with that)!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA (iCelebrate Cake Party).

Kids brought a drawing of their parent at work to earn gift card for the best cake shop on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica (Sweet Lady Jane).

7 year old LA Girl Maple (her nickname); won a whole dark chocolate cake for best drawing.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet. I asked Maple…3 things you love about your dad? She said ‘LOVE, LOVE, LOVE’ (who could argue with that)!'"

About

Talented Artist; Maple (her nickname) is a 7 year old LA girl who this past weekend attended iCelebrate Cake, A Sweet Day in LA Party, sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Her drawing was the most demonstrative (it’s a drawing of her dad who is working on a set of a TV Show) in Columbia. Her dad is on the camera (filming the show in the jungle). Dad met a girl in the jungle, and gifted her a bracelet that Maple made.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
